Smallcap defense stocks defended at Canaccord

Some smaller defense stocks including Engility (EGL +5.9% ), KEYW Holding (KEYW +1.5% ) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +7.5% ) were smacked last week, but Barron's notes that analysts at Canaccord think the defense sector rally is not over.

"While investor sentiment has shifted to a more 'show me' outlook on many defense stocks, we do not believe the rally is over," the firm writes. "Instead, we believe this is a near-term pause as execution catches up with the fundamentals and the budget overhang is reduced."