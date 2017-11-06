Smallcap defense stocks defended at Canaccord

Some smaller defense stocks including Engility (EGL +5.9%), KEYW Holding (KEYW +1.5%) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +7.5%) were smacked last week, but Barron's notes that analysts at Canaccord think the defense sector rally is not over.
"While investor sentiment has shifted to a more 'show me' outlook on many defense stocks, we do not believe the rally is over," the firm writes. "Instead, we believe this is a near-term pause as execution catches up with the fundamentals and the budget overhang is reduced."
Canaccord reiterates Buy ratings on Ducommun (DCO -5.2%), Kratos Defense (KTOS +4.9%) and Cubic (CUB), even though those shares also fell last week.