Bigger-scale Nexstar Media Group beats across board in Q3

Nexstar Media Group's (NXST +0.4% ) Q3 earnings beat expectations even considering acquisition-fueled scale gains, and revenue growth offset a drop in nonrecurring Olympic revenue and a drop-off from an off political year.

Net income attributable to Nexstar rose to $46.5M from $24.8M after net revenues more than doubled. It was the second full quarter of operations with Media General integrated.

EBITDA came to a record $191.6M, which missed an expected $194.8M. Free cash flow came to $119.6M.

Local advertising, $224M (up 136%); National advertising, $89.6M (up 145%); Political, $84.M (down 67%); Retransmission fees, $257.5M (up 162%); Digital, $56.2M (up 96.3%); other, $4.3M (up 192.8%); Trade and barter, $13.9M (up 19.9%).

Consolidated debt was at $4.39B, with net leverage ratio at 4.67x.

