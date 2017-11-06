Tivity Health down 32% on UnitedHealth's debut of competing fitness benefit

Thinly traded Tivity Health (TVTY -32.4% ) plummets on an 11x surge in volume in apparent response to UnitedHealthcare's (UNH) announcement that it will provide a new fitness benefit to Medicare Advantage members beginning in January. The new offering, called Optum Fitness Advantage, will be provided at no charge. to qualified members in 11 states through a network of participating fitness centers, including 24 Hour Fitness, Gold's Gym and LA Fitness.

Tivity offers a similar program to seniors called SilverSneakers and UNH is its largest customer.

In a note, Piper Jaffray says UNH's action does not represent a change in its contract with Tivity, but does represent a risk to its pricing power. (OVERWEIGHT/$49).