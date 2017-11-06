Cell tower firms at new highs with mobile merger off the table

Communications tower firms are on the rise today, just as they've marked gains with every hitch in the merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile (which are now presumably off for good).

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is up 5.6% ; SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is up 6.4% and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) is up 5.4% . All three have hit 52-week highs today, with a status quo of four major U.S. wireless companies as customers.

At this point it seems "unlikely that the tower companies’ customers will ever go from 4 to 3," writes Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche, who notes that Sprint (S -10.6% ) may be more likely to push network spending now that it's definitely going it alone.