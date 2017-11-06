Jana backs off sharp opposition to EQT takeover of Rice Energy

EQT Corp. (EQT +1.5% ) and Rice Energy (RICE +1.4% ) are higher after EQT shareholder Jana Partners says it will withdraw proxy materials it filed in opposition to the merger of the two oil and gas drillers, although it still intends to vote against the deal.

Jana has been strongly against EQT’s proposed $6.7B takeover of Rice, but said late Friday it was pleased that EQT had "taken a number of steps to assure shareholders that it will act promptly to address its sum of the parts discount and that shareholders will have the opportunity to have meaningful input into this decision."