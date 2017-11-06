Achillion's ACH-4471 an Orphan Drug in U.S. and Europe for PNH

The FDA and Europe's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) have designated/recommended Achillion Pharmaceuticals' (ACHN) ACH-4471 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

CEO Milind Deshpande says, “We are very pleased with the receipt of orphan drug designation from the FDA, and a positive opinion by COMP for orphan status, for ACH-4471, a first-in-class, oral inhibitor of complement factor D. We believe that modulation of the complement alternative pathway by targeting factor D, could provide a novel and pharmacologically differentiated approach to treating diseases of the complement system, including PNH and C3G.”