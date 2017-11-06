Afternoon surge carries oil past $57 per barrel

Up just modestly most of the session, black gold has jumped sharply over the last hour, with WTI crude now ahead 2.6% to $57.08 per barrel - the highest price since the middle of 2015. USO +2.45%

The stepped-up pace of the corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia, including some very high-profile arrests, was thrown out as the excuse for buying earlier in the session. No word on what might be behind this afternoon's action.

The energy sector is a big outlier to the upside today, with the XLE up 2% vs. the S&P 500's 0.15% advance .

