TARP warrant bets pay off

Banks have had nice moves higher over the past year, but nicer still were the moves in the TARP warrants.

To review, as part of the TARP bailouts during the financial crisis, the government received warrants on lenders' common stock. The Treasury began selling these warrants in 2009, providing bank bulls with a leveraged way to play the recovery.

"If the subprime credit-default swaps were this asymmetric, beautiful investment to express what was wrong with American capitalism…, these securities are the opposite,” says one hedge funder, whose firm bought about $200M of Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) TARP warrants. BofA is higher by more than 50% since the 2016 election; the TARP warrants are up more than 200%.

Similar moves are being seen in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), among others. An investment in the warrants of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in 2013 is up 740% since vs. about a 150% rally in the common stock.