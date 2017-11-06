CNBC: Fox in talks to sell most of itself to Disney

In a blockbuster report, CNBC says that Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) has been holding talks to sell most of itself to Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

The talks have come this month and as always, no certainty of any deal.

Disney shares have jumped 1.6 %; FOX has vaulted 5.9% , FOXA up 5.7% .

FOXA shares have been halted limit up.

What would be left of Fox after such a transaction? A company tightly focused on news and sports, David Faber reports.

Meanwhile such a purchase would take out a competitor to Disney's film studio and give the Mouse House significant TV production assets.

But Disney can't own two broadcast networks, so Fox broadcast would be left behind, as would Fox Sports for antitrust concerns with ESPN.

The two aren't immediately talking, Faber says.