Holiday online sales forecast to increase 14%

Adobe expects online sales to jump 13.8% to top $107B this holiday season.

The company anticipates that Cyber Monday will set a new online shopping holiday record with a tally of $6.6B.

Lower-priced items are seen landing even a higher mix of online sales to continue a trend from last year that saw weakness in the apparel, jewelry and toys categories.

Adobe on retail: "We predict the biggest retailers with wide selections, easy shopping experiences and free shipping, to drive online holiday growth this year. Still, there is opportunity for savvy small retailers to win, specifically with mobile experiences. As revenue growth plateaus, retailers will be competing hard for customers by offering steep discounts and providing a seamless customer journey."

