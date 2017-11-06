Mid-stage study of Acadia's pimavanserin hits primary endpoint, but fails on key secondaries; shares down 7%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD -6.9% ) slumps on almost double normal volume in response to final results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, the -019 Study, assessing NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The data were presented at the 10th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in Boston.

The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant treatment effect versus placebo as measured by a scale called NPI-NH Psychosis score at week 6.

Pimavanserin failed to statistically separate from placebo on key secondary endpoints measured by two scales: ADCS-CGIC and CMAI-SF and on the exploratory endpoints of change of NPI-NH Psychosis score at week 12 or a scale measuring daily activities called ADCS-ADL.

A Phase 3 study, HARMONY, assessing pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis is underway with an estimated completion date of March 2020. The primary endpoint is the time to relapse up to week 26, but the specific metric is not provided.

Previously: Acadia giving up gains as investors realize the "successful" mid-stage of pimavanserin failed to achieve the primary endpoint (Dec. 20, 2016)