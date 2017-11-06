Sierra Wireless slides for second day post-earnings; CIBC trims target

Sierra Wireless (SWIR -6.9% ) is sharply down for the second day since earnings beat expectations Thursday. Shares fell 4.8% on Friday.

The beat (powered by broad growth including its core OEM Solutions) hasn't changed the outlook for CIBC, which holds the Street's only Sell rating on the stock.

The firm trimmed its price target to $21 from $22, implying just 2.9% upside from today's sharply lower price, saying accretion from the Numerex acquisition is months away and that valuation's already reflected in the company's growth.

Guidance was in line with expectations as well, and the company has "limited" operating leverage, CIBC says.

Source: Bloomberg