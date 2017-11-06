Kosmos Energy sees return to drilling at Ghana's TEN project in early 2018

Kosmos Energy (KOS +5% ) surges near a two-year high after reporting in-line Q3 earnings and revenue that more than doubled from a year ago.

KOS said in today's earnings conference call that it expects to resume development drilling on the multi-billion dollar TEN deepwater oil and gas project in Ghana early next year rather than near the end of 2017 as previously expected, and is working with its partners to bring a second rig into the country in 2018.

KOS says Q3 gross sales volumes from Ghana averaged ~160K bbl/day of oil, including respective volumes from the Jubilee and TEN fields of 100K bbl/day and 60K bbl/day.