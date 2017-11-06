IDC: Top smartphone makers gained China market share in Q3

China’s top five smartphone companies grew in market share in Q3 despite the overall market dropping 1% on the year, according to IDC.

The top five’s market share grew from 65.2% in 3Q16 to 76% this year.

Huawei topped the market with 22.3M units shipped, up 23.4%, with a 19.4% share.

OPPO came second with 21.6M units, up 7.5%, and an 18.8% share.

Vivo shipped 18.9M units and was the only company down on the year with a 1.8% decline.

Xiaomi (Private:XI) shipments grew nearly 57% on the year to 15.7M units and a 13.7% share.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) grew 7.3% to 8.8M units and a 7.7% market share. The company’s most recent earnings report showed its first gains in the Chinese market in six quarters.

