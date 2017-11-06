Credit Suisse drops estimates on Bloomin' Brands

Credit Suisse slashes targets on Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -1.8% ) after taking in the company's Q3 earnings report and weak guidance analyst.

Analyst Jason West and team drop their 2017 EPS estimate to $1.35 from $1.41 and take the 2018 EPS estimate to $1.29 from $1.48. The price target goes to $18.00 from $18.50.

Credit Suisse on Bloomin':"We struggle to see how BLMN will grow earnings next yr. due to: 1) continued weak core margin trends, 2) lapping 53rd week, 3) higher food infl., 4) ongoing labor infl., and 5) minimal store growth."

Previously: Bloomin' Brands misses by $0.03, revenue in-line (Nov. 3)

Previously: Bloomin' Brands lower after earnings (Nov. 3)