Weatherford downgraded at Citi as turnaround likely to take time

Weatherford (WFT +2.1% ) is higher despite receiving a downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $4.20 price target, cut from $5.60, at Citigroup, which says new CEO Mark McCollum does not have a magic wand and the company's turnaround is going to take time.

WFT's free cash flow is unlikely to materialize until 2019 or even later, and the valuation is unappealing, says Citi analyst Scott Gruber.

Given that free cash flow could be limited through 2020, Citi says WFT may have to carry out major asset sales to reduce its debt; the firm says WFT now is aiming to reduce leverage rather than net debt.