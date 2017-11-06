NetEase to buy $11B in overseas goods in e-commerce push

NetEase (NTES +10% ) will spend about $11B on inventory for its e-commerce unit, a major push into that area from its core business of videogames.

Kaola counterprograms against dominant Chinese e-tailer Alibaba (BABA +2.6% ) by buying almost all of its inventory directly from overseas to lower costs. Its CEO Zhang Lei tells Bloomberg that the company will ramp up buying form the U.S., Europe and Japan, and the number could go higher than $11B after factoring in purchases from Australia and South Korea.

“This industry could be worth 500B yuan ($75B) by about 2021,” Zhang says. “This is a new race course -- Kaola wants to be a major leader here and capture much of the market share from the existing leaders.”