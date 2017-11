Contrarians will be interested to know about a flood of cash surging into ETFs which rise as volatility falls. Assets in such funds have risen to $2.4B, according to Bloomberg - the most on record.

Shorting volatility has been the gif that keeps on giving for several years - due to both the unrelenting steady rise in stock prices and the short-favoring structure of vol ETFs and ETNs.

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, XIV, TVIX, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, VMAX, VIIX, XVZ, CVOL, VMIN, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ