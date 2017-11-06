Bloomberg: Italy considers sale of Eni stake to state-owned lender

Italy's government is considering a sale of a portion of its stake in Eni (E +1.1% ) as part of an attempt to raise ~€2B ($2.3B) by the end of this year to reduce debt, Bloomberg reports.

Italy's Treasury may sell to state-owned lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti roughly half of its 4.3% holding in the oil company, a stake now valued at ~€1B, according to the report.

CDP is a joint stock company 83% owned by the Italian Treasury but operates outside of the country’s public administration, and its investments in state-owned companies include 25.8% of Eni.