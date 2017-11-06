'Thor' hammers film competition with $123M debut

Latest Marvel entry Thor: Ragnarok (DIS +1.6%) blew away competition at the weekend box office, drawing $122.7M domestically to add to $308.3M overseas.
The film opened to $55.6M in China, a November record, Box Office Mojo notes. And domestically it bested Spider-Man: Homecoming to deliver the seventh-best Marvel Cinematic Universe opening.
Overall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (17 films strong) has now delivered $5B domestically and $13B globally.
It topped STX's A Bad Moms Christmas, with $17M. They were ahead of a couple of post-Halloween fall-offs from Lions Gate (LGF.A +3%, LGF.B +2.7%): In the third spot was Jigsaw, which dropped nearly 60% of its business W/W to land at $6.7M, and fourth was Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, which dropped 53.7% to hit $4.65M.