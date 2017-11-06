'Thor' hammers film competition with $123M debut

Latest Marvel entry Thor: Ragnarok (DIS +1.6% ) blew away competition at the weekend box office, drawing $122.7M domestically to add to $308.3M overseas.

The film opened to $55.6M in China, a November record, Box Office Mojo notes. And domestically it bested Spider-Man: Homecoming to deliver the seventh-best Marvel Cinematic Universe opening.

Overall, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (17 films strong) has now delivered $5B domestically and $13B globally.