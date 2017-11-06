Seacor downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel on valuation

Seacor Holdings (CKH +0.5% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel, which also raises its stock price target to $53 from $40, citing valuation after a 57% rise from lows reached in late June.

Stifel says CKH is firing on all cylinders as the business has been benefiting from a Hurricane induced increase in Caribbean and Puerto Rico trade as well as in its disaster recovery business and a strengthening barge business.

The firm also sees a number of growth opportunities, particularly with the U.S. government, and thinks CKH's management is an excellent steward of capital but the company's near-term potential is priced into the stock for now.