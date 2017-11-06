Helios skyrockets ahead of AMC earnings call

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is up 41% on volume 50% higher than normal activity.
The MoviePass owner pulled some financial levers earlier today and caught a price target boost from Maxim to $25 in the afternoon. Maxim thinks that Helios sidestepped some of its short-term financial pressure by selling the convertible notes.
The call from Maxim arrives just ahead of AMC Entertainment's (AMC +2.5%) earnings call after the close. It's not clear what AMC will say about sharing revenue with MoviePass.