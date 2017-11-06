Wave launches early-stage study of DMD candidate WVE-210201

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) initiates a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing WVE-210201 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients amenable to exon 51 skipping.

The 40-subject study will evaluate the safety, tolerability and plasma concentrations of single ascending intravenous doses of WVE-210201 as well as interim efficacy data. The results, expected in Q3 2018, will inform a Phase 2 trial that will more thoroughly assess efficacy.

Wave describes WVE-210201 as a "stereopure" antisense oligonucleotide, meaning that molecules that have less therapeutic effect have been eliminated, improving both the clinical benefit and safety profile.