Siemens Gamesa to cut 6,000 jobs

Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY) says it will cut as many as 6K jobs, more than 20% of its total global workforce of ~26K, as a part of a new restructuring plan “to increase its competitiveness."

The world’s second largest maker of wind turbines announced the job cuts as it released FQ4 earnings, which fell 63% Y/Y to €192M amid a 12% decline in sales, reflecting problems in India and an inventory impairment in the U.S. and South Africa.

The company had been planning to cut only ~700 jobs but says it now expects sales to fall to €9B-€9.6B this fiscal year from €11B in FY 2017, a 5% gain from year-earlier levels.