National Storage Affiliates continues to size up

Q3 core FFO of $23.8M or $0.33 per share vs. $18.2M and $0.29 a year ago.

Same-store NOI up 6.7% Y/Y to $30.5M, with revenue up 5.4% and expenses ahead 2.4%.

Same-store average annualized revenue per occupied square foot up 5.7% to $11.83.

19 properties acquired during quarter for $123.8M. Another 28 properties for $175M have been closed on since the quarter ended.

Previous full-year guidance is reiterated.

Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET

Previously: National Storage Affiliates FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)

NSA flat after hours