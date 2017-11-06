National Storage Affiliates continues to size up

Q3 core FFO of $23.8M or $0.33 per share vs. $18.2M and $0.29 a year ago.
Same-store NOI up 6.7% Y/Y to $30.5M, with revenue up 5.4% and expenses ahead 2.4%.
Same-store average annualized revenue per occupied square foot up 5.7% to $11.83.
19 properties acquired during quarter for $123.8M. Another 28 properties for $175M have been closed on since the quarter ended.
Previous full-year guidance is reiterated.
Conference call tomorrow at 1 ET
NSA flat after hours