Priceline lower after guidance disappoints

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) trades lower after guidance arrives below expectations.

For Q3, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.20B vs. $2.15B consensus.

Gross travel bookings increased 18% in Q3 vs. guidance of 11% to 16%. On a constant-currency basis, gross bookings were up 16%.

Room nights increased 18.6% during the quarter, while rental car days were up 5.5%. Airline tickets fell 11.8%.

The online travel company sees Q4 EPS of $13.40 to $14.00 vs. $15.56 consensus and Q4 EBITDA of $870M to $910M vs. $1.00B consensus.