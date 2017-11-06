DiamondRock Hospitality trims FFO guidance after hurricanes

Q3 adjusted FFO of $50.1M or $0.25 per share vs. $52.1M and $0.26 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.7% down 115 basis points.

ADR up 0.8% Y/Y to $228.85; occupancy up 110 basis points to 85.3%; RevPAR up 2.1% to $195.13.

Full-year comp RevPAR growth now seen at 2-2.5% vs. 1-2% previously. Adjusted EBITDA and FFO are both trimmed thanks to the hurricane impacts. Adjusted FFO per share now seen at $0.95-$0.98 vs. $0.97-$1.01 previously.

Earnings call tomorrow at 9 ET

