TripAdvisor down after Q3 revenue miss, Hotel sales drop

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares are down 6.68% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Revenue by segment: Hotel, $312M (-3% Y/Y); Non-Hotel, $127M (+26%).

Hotel revenue breakdown: Branded click-based and transaction, $195M (-5%); Branded display-based ads and subscription, $76M (+4%); Other, $41M (flat).

Key metrics: Avg. monthly unique hotel shoppers, 163M (+7%); avg. monthly unique visitors on branded websites and apps, 455M (+17%); user reviews and opinions, 570M (+32%).

Financials: Adjusted EBITDA, $95M; cash flow from operations, -$135M; FCF, -$150M; total costs and expenses, $397M; cash and equivalents, $750M.

Key quote: “Re-igniting near-term Hotel growth has been more difficult than expected, though continued momentum in Non-Hotels, and most notably, our Attractions business, as well as prudent expense management, have mitigated adjusted EBITDA impacts this year, despite a significant investment in television advertising. We will continue to strike an appropriate balance between near-term growth and profitability as we continue to work towards long-term profitable growth,” says CFO Ernst Teunissen.

