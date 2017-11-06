Diamondback Energy scores Q3 earnings beat, hikes production guidance

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) -0.8% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and more than doubling quarterly revenue, while raising its FY 2017 production guidance to 77.5K-78.5K boe/day, up from its earlier outlook for 74K-78K

FANG had previously announced Q3 production totaled 85K boe/day (73% oil), up 89% Y/Y from 44.9K boe/day and up 10% Q/Q from 77K boe/day in Q2.

FANG says it expects to turn 35-40 gross operated horizontal wells to production during Q4 and 120-125 wells for the full year.

The company also narrows its FY 2017 capex guidance to $850M-$900M from $800M-$950M previously.