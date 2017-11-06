Invesco Mortgage income rises in Q3, book value edges higher

Q3 core earnings of $49.1M or $0.44 per share vs. $46.1M and $0.41 in Q2. Dividend is $0.41.

Book value per share of $18.34 up $0.07 from three months earlier. Today's close of $16.71 is an 8.9% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of 2.6%.

Effective yield up four basis points, cost of funds up five basis points; margin down one basis point 1.30%.

