Post-earnings slip for AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reports admissions revenue increased 52% to $754M as M&A factored in. Average ticket price during the quarter fell to $9.48 from $9.57 a year ago.

Food and beverage revenue rose 45% to $361M. Food and beverage per patron was down 5% to $4.55.

AMC's average screen count during Q3 was 10,707 vs. 5,240 a year ago.

Looking ahead, AMC expects full-year revenue of $5.00B to $5.20B vs. $5.16B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $810M to $865M. "In our view, the weakness of the summer box office is not indicative of a long-term trend, especially immediately after two and a half years of record box office performance and just before what we expect will be strong and robust consumer demand through year end," maintains AMC management.

