Zayo Group -3.4% as Q1 earnings miss

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has slipped 3.4% after hours following fiscal Q1 earnings that missed expectations despite revenues that grew 27%.

Net income grew 48% Y/Y but was flat sequentially at $23.2M -- $11.5M from Communications Infrastructure, $11.7M from Allstream.

EBITDA grew 21% to $316.6M, falling short of an expected $319.7M.

Bookings grew to $7.6M from a previous $7.2M; gross installs were $7.3M (up from $6.5M) and net installs came to $1.2M (flat). Churn was 1.2%.

Unlevered free cash flow came to $130.9M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

