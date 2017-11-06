Dermira to returns rights to psoriasis candidate Cimzia back to UCB; shares down 1% after hours

Citing the priority of launching glycopyrronium tosylate (DRM04), Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) will terminate its development and commercialization deal with UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF)(OTCPK:UCBJY) for CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) in psoriasis effective February 15, 2018.

No termination or penalty payments are required by either party. In consideration of reacquiring global rights, UCB will pay Dermira $11M by November 13 and $39M within 30 days of U.S. approval of CIMZIA in psoriasis (application currently under review). Dermira will pay UCB up to $10M for development costs incurred between January 1 and June 30, 2018.