Avis Budget in retreat after earnings

Investors are punishing Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) after the car rental company trimmed the top end of its full-year revenue guidance range.

During Q3, unit fleet costs in the Americas rose 5% to outpace the 1% increase in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA fell 1% to $303M. International revenue increased 9% and international adjusted EBITDA was 8% higher.

Avis now expects revenue of $8.80B to $8.90B vs. $8.80B to $8.95B prior and adjusted EBITDA of $725M to $745M vs. $725M to $775M prior.

CAR -9.83% AH to $37.50.

