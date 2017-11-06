Veritone -10.1% as expenses drive wider loss

Veritone (VERI +6.3% ) has fallen 10.1% after hours following Q3 earnings where revenue didn't grow in keeping with analyst expectations, and operating expenses rose 192% as the company invested in its AI platform.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders came to $19.4M, vs. a year-ago loss of $8.2M, though loss per share declined as the company has 14.8M weighted-average shares outstanding vs. a previous 2.4M.

Revenues grew 60% to $3.7M, with $1.1M in gains from media agency revenues and $0.3M from SaaS licensing revenues. Those led to higher operating leverage and a higher margin.

The company saw Y/Y growth over its key performance indicators, CEO Chad Steelberg says, and "while we remain increasingly optimistic about our organic growth prospects, we are also continuing to selectively explore acquisition opportunities."

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities came to $60.4M as of quarter's end.

The company's initial offering lockup expires Wednesday.

