VanEck not giving up on crypto ETF

VanEck is parting with CryptoCompare to offer 12 single digital asset indexes, and four indexes tracking baskets of cryptocurrencies, reports Bloomberg.

Only six weeks ago, VanEck pulled an application to list a bitcoin derivatives ETF. Since, CME Group has announced its plan to start trading bitcoin futures.

"The logical step once the bitcoin futures market exists is to reevaluate whether it’s suitable to refile the ETF," says VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs.

