Outfront Media (OUT +3.2% ) has posted Q3 earnings where gains in the company's transit unit outpaced its core billboard division and powered a beat.

OIBDA ticked up to $120.8M vs. an expected $118M.

Revenues grew 2.5% but up 1.5% organically.

"Although national revenues remain a headwind, we once again kept our controllable expenses flat, driving a slight improvement in Adjusted OIBDA," says CEO Jeremy Male.

Revenue by type: Billboard, $272.4M (up 0.7%); Transit and other, $120M (up 6.9%).

