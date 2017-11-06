AmTrust selling majority stakes in some operations; shares up 3.7%

The buyer is Madison Dearborn Partners, and AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) is selling a 51% interest in certain of its U.S. fee-based businesses. The deal values the business at $1.15B.

Through a combination of MDP's equity investment of about $210M and debt borrowings by the new business, AmTrust will receive gross cash proceeds of about $950M at closing.

The company sees net tangible book value per share gaining about $6 as a result of the transaction proceeds.

Closing is expected in H1 of next year.

Source: Press Release