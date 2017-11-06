Pact clears way for China aircraft exports

U.S. aviation regulators signed an agreement with their Chinese counterparts shortly before Pres. Trump's current Asia trip that effectively opens the door to selling China-made airplanes and parts to the U.S. and other countries, WSJ reports.

The deal raises China's long-sought hopes of eventually becoming a global supplier to commercial jetliners and breaking into the market currently dominated by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY).

"From a purely symbolic standpoint, this a significant step in U.S.-China trade, and it happened under a president who promised protectionism, particularly with China trade policy,” says Richard Aboulafia of aerospace intelligence company Teal Group.

China accounts for ~20% of Boeing aircraft deliveries, and companies including GE, United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) provide parts for the new China-built Comac C919 jetliner, which is leading the country’s effort to establish a top-tier global aerospace industry.

But for now, analysts are wary of the C919’s appeal in export markets, partly because its performance is expected to trail that of Airbus and Boeing jets and Comac lacks a global support system to finance and maintain aircraft.