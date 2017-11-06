Manitowoc +5% on surprise Q3 profit; orders rise 21% Y/Y

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) +4.9% after-hours after posting a surprise Q3 profit, citing a pickup in demand in the U.S. energy and commercial construction markets.

Q3 revenues rose 14% Y/Y, mostly attributable to increased demand, primarily in the U.S. market; the company says ~40% of unit revenue came from new products introduced since becoming a stand-alone crane company.

MTW says Q3 orders totaled $376M, up 21% Y/Y, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $468M, up 32% Y/Y from $353M.

MTW also reaffirms guidance for FY 2017, seeing revenues down 5%-7% to $1.5B-$1.53B vs. $1.51B analyst consensus estimate, with adjusted EBITDA of $59M-$69M.