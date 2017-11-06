National CineMedia beats Q3 expectations with steady growth

National CineMedia (NCMI +4.2% ) beat expectations with Q3 earnings with revenue and underlying profits that grew steadily.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $9.4M from $8.2M. Adjusted OIBDA rose 2.8% to $62.6M, beating an expected $57.4M.

It was a stable quarter after a challenging first half, said CEO Andy England: "Third quarter 2017 revenue was up 2.6% over last year as the scatter market rebounded in our favor, even as network attendance was down 16.1%."

It's reaffirmed full-year guidance for revenues to decline between 1 and 6% (to $422M-$442M, vs. consensus for $428.9M), and OIBDA to fall between 6 and 12% (to $202M-$217M, vs. expected $208.4M); the company says both numbers are trending toward the lower end of their ranges.

