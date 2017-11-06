Lockheed wins Air Force contract for airborne high-energy laser weapons

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) said earlier today that it was awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop and produce high-energy fiber laser weapons for tactical fighter aircraft.

The contact is valued at $26.2M, but analysts say the potential market opportunity for such airborne weapon systems in the future could become much more significant once technology challenges are overcome.

"You get a low cost per shot - much cheaper than a missile in almost every case," says Daniel Goure, a defense analyst and senior VP of the Lexington Institute, in explaining the potential advantages of laser weapons. "One of the things we find in a lot of our systems - land, sea and air - is that we run out of shots particularly on the defense. You just run out of bullets or missiles. If you have laser, it avoids having to reload."

The contract is part of the AFRL's Self-protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator program, which is designed to combine small, high-power laser systems on tactical aircraft for self-defense capabilities, including to defend against missiles.