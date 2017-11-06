BCE acquring AlarmForce in deal valued at $184M

AlarmForce (OTCPK:ARFCF) is set to be acquired by BCE (BCE +0.2% ) for $16/share in cash (or an option of BCE shares), implying equity value for AlarmForce of $184M.

That's a 71% premium for the Canadian security company.

Shareholders making up 71.7% of shares entered into voting support agreements for the deal, which requires court approval and approval by at least two-thirds of votes cast.

AlarmForce shareholders can receive BCE shares up to the point where no more than 49.5% in total consideration is paid in BCE shares.