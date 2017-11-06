Plains All American CEO Armstrong to retire at year-end 2018

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) says CEO Greg Armstrong plans to retire at the end of 2018, to be succeeded by current Executive VP and COO Willie Chiang; Armstrong will continue as non-executive Chairman through year-end 2019, when he will retire from the board.

Armstrong has worked for PAA and its predecessor companies since 1981, including the last 25 years as CEO.

Chiang has served as PAA's Executive VP and COO since joining the company in August from Occidental Petroleum, where he was Executive VP of operations during 2012-15; he had served in various positions at ConocoPhillips during 1996- 2012.