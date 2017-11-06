Otelco boosts net income, wraps refinancing in Q3 report

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) announced a debt refinancing along with Q3 results that it says will free up cash for investment and dividends.

In the refinancing, it gets a new five-year term loan for $87M (at Libor plus 4.5%), an undrawn $5M revolving loan and quarterly principal repayment of about $1.1M. The term loan is expandable by an additional $20M.

It gets the ability to pay dividends to shareholders starting in 2018.

It also wrapped up a strategic review and found none of the potential transactions viable.

For Q3, net income rose to $1.6M from $1.1M, and EBITDA rose by $0.2M to $6.9M.

Access line equivalents declined 1.2% sequentially overall, to 96,897. Business/enterprise access lines dropped 0.8% to 50,942, and residential access lines fell 1.6% to 45,955.

Press Release