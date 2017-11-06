Wacha named new chief financial officer at B&G Foods

B&G Foods (BGS -2.1% ) is promoting Bruce Wacha to chief financial officer and executive VP of Finance, effective Nov. 27.

Wacha is currently executive VP of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, a role he will continue to hold where he oversees M&A, capital markets transactions and investor relations.

He had joined the company from Amira Nature Foods, where he had spent three years as that company's CFO and executive director of the board; that followed more than 15 years in the financial services industry.

Interim CFO Amy Chiovari will continue in her role as corporate controller.