ViaSat in partnership with ESA to develop high-speed ViaSat-3 components

ViaSat (VSAT +1.1% ) has set a public/private partnership with the European Space Agency to work on key parts of its ViaSat-3 high-capacity communications system.

The €68M partnership, conducted through its subsidiary ViaSat Antenna Systems, is called "Project AIDAN" and starts with an initial €31.2M, co-funded by ESA with support of member states Switzerland, the Netherlands and Romania along with ViaSat and others in European industry.

It will focus on developing fixed and mobile user terminals, along with ground segment equipment and gateways for a network that promises 1 terabit-per-second throughput on the satellite, and enable 100-plus Mbps broadband to the home.