Norway issues new safety order as serious breaches found in Goliat audit

Norway’s oil safety agency finds serious breaches of regulations on the Goliat floating production storage and offloading vessel in the Barents Sea and issues another notice of order to Eni (E +1.3% ).

The Petroleum Safety Authority early last month ordered Eni to shut down Goliat after an audit uncovered electrical safety issues related to the facility and the person in charge of the FPSO’s electrical facilities.

The PSA says a scheduled plan must be presented by Dec. 11 which would ensure the company complies with the latest order; the deadline for complying with the order is March 1, 2018.