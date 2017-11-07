Oil at $70 before year's end?

Following the corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia, oil investors are starting to entertain a prospect that seemed unthinkable even a few weeks ago: crude trading above $70/bbl before the end of 2017.

Markets seem to be reading the shakeup in two ways. Some are glad to see the Crown Prince continuing to push his reform agenda, as well as support for OPEC-backed cuts, while others see it as a roundup of rivals and consolidation of power.

Crude futures +0.1% to $57.42/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI