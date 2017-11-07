CME: Bitcoin is a new asset class

Bitcoin is likely to become a new asset class in its own right, such as gold or stocks, which can be traded by major investors and regulated, not simply a cryptocurrency.

That's according to Leo Melamed, Chairman Emeritus of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), which plans to launch bitcoin futures by the end of the year.

"We will regulate, make bitcoin not wild, nor wilder. We'll tame it into a regular type instrument of trade with rules," he told Reuters.

